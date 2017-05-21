Two people shot in vehicle in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two people shot in vehicle in Florence

By Meredith Helline, Reporter
Connect

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people have been shot and taken to the hospital following a shooting into a vehicle in Florence.  According to the Florence Co. Sheriff's Office, it happened at 10:20 p.m. Saturday on Church Street.  There's no information on the victim's condition at this time, and the shooting is under investigation.  Stay with us as we bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Chants clinch #1 seed in Sun Belt Tournament

    Chants clinch #1 seed in Sun Belt Tournament

    Saturday, May 20 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-05-21 02:49:37 GMT
    Coastal begins tourney play on Wednesday. (Source: WMBF Sports)Coastal begins tourney play on Wednesday. (Source: WMBF Sports)

     For the third consecutive weekend, Coastal Carolina swept its league series, beating Appalachian State 6-2 in the teams’ 2017 regular-season finale Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.

    More >>

     For the third consecutive weekend, Coastal Carolina swept its league series, beating Appalachian State 6-2 in the teams’ 2017 regular-season finale Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.

    More >>

  • Red Cross volunteers help Darlington family after house fire

    Red Cross volunteers help Darlington family after house fire

    Saturday, May 20 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-05-20 22:26:01 GMT
    Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a Darlington family whose home on Brockton Lane was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media)Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a Darlington family whose home on Brockton Lane was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a Darlington family whose home on Brockton Lane was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>

    Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a Darlington family whose home on Brockton Lane was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Driver identified in deadly single-car Florence wreck on I-95

    Driver identified in deadly single-car Florence wreck on I-95

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:35 PM EDT2017-05-20 16:35:46 GMT
    At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

    At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning.

    More >>

    At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly