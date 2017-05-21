Two people shot in vehicle in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people have been shot and taken to the hospital following a shooting into a vehicle in Florence. According to the Florence Co. Sheriff's Office, it happened at 10:20 p.m. Saturday on Church Street. There's no information on the victim's condition at this time, and the shooting is under investigation. Stay with us as we bring you more information as it becomes available.

