Chants clinch #1 seed in Sun Belt Tournament

For the third consecutive weekend, Coastal Carolina swept its league series, beating Appalachian State 6-2 in the teams’ 2017 regular-season finale Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
For the third consecutive weekend, Coastal Carolina swept its league series, beating Appalachian State 6-2 in the teams’ 2017 regular-season finale Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a Darlington family whose home on Brockton Lane was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a Darlington family whose home on Brockton Lane was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon.More >>
At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning.More >>
At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning.More >>
True BBQ was damaged by a fire overnight. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded. The restaurant is located at 341 Robert Grissom Parkway, at the corner of Pine Island Road.More >>
True BBQ was damaged by a fire overnight. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded. The restaurant is located at 341 Robert Grissom Parkway, at the corner of Pine Island Road.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>