Red Cross volunteers help Darlington family after house fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a Darlington family whose home on Brockton Lane was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon.

According to a Red Cross news release, the Darlington County Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is providing financial assistance to one adult and two children for food clothing, lodging and other essentials.

