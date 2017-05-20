Myrtle Beach police chief to retire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Chief Warren Gall will retire next week after 37 years with the department.

According to a news release from the city, Gall’s last day in office will be Thursday, but he will continue in a consulting capacity for the city until November. He has served as chief of police for 20 years.

“He’s been a great chief and we’ll miss him greatly,” said Mayor John Rhodes.

Assistant Police Chief Amy Prock, a 20-year veteran of the department, will serve as acting interim police chief.

“Chief Gall has provided nearly four decades of outstanding service to the residents and visitors of Myrtle Beach,” said City Manager John Pedersen. “We cannot thank him enough for his time and effort. On behalf of our staff and city council, we wish him the best as he embarks on this new chapter.”

Gall became a patrol officer in Myrtle Beach following his service in the United States Air Force.

“With Chief Gall’s retirement, the city has an opportunity to seek new direction and leadership for the department,” Pedersen added. “This is a challenging era for law enforcement. We will build on Chief Gall’s legacy as we look to the future.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.