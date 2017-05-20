Red Cross volunteers help Dillon family after house fire

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family, whose home on Twilight Drive in Dillon was damaged by fire Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family, whose home on Twilight Drive in Dillon was damaged by fire Saturday morning.

According to a news release, the Dillon Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross will provide financial assistance to one adult and three children for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

