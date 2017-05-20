True BBQ damaged by fire, closes permanently

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a fire at True BBQ overnight Saturday.

The restaurant is located at 341 Robert Grissom Parkway, at the corner of Pine Island Road.

According to a True BBQ Facebook post, that location will close permanently.

The post reads, "Our hearts are truly heavy with the unfortunate event that happened tonight.Our second location on 341 Robert Grissom Parkway has caught on fire and is ruined. We are permanently closed at this location. Thank you all for your support and prayers. If you would like to continue to patronize us, please join us at our Socastee Location. God Bless."

