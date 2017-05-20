True BBQ damaged by fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

True BBQ damaged by fire

By Meredith Helline, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - True BBQ was damaged by a fire overnight.  Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded.  The restaurant is located at 341 Robert Grissom Parkway, at the corner of Pine Island Road.

We're still working to learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • True BBQ damaged by fire

    True BBQ damaged by fire

    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:48 AM EDT2017-05-20 09:48:22 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    True BBQ was damaged by a fire overnight.  Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded.  The restaurant is located at 341 Robert Grissom Parkway, at the corner of Pine Island Road. We're still working to learn more about this developing story.d.

    More >>

    True BBQ was damaged by a fire overnight.  Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded.  The restaurant is located at 341 Robert Grissom Parkway, at the corner of Pine Island Road. We're still working to learn more about this developing story.d.

    More >>

  • Law enforcement amped up for Spring Harley Rally safety

    Law enforcement amped up for Spring Harley Rally safety

    Friday, May 19 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-05-20 02:50:56 GMT
    Law enforcement directs traffic on Friday in Murrells Inlet during the bike rally. (Source: WMBF News)Law enforcement directs traffic on Friday in Murrells Inlet during the bike rally. (Source: WMBF News)

    Local and state law enforcement agencies added to their number of officers on the streets this week for the Spring Harley Rally.

    More >>

    Local and state law enforcement agencies added to their number of officers on the streets this week for the Spring Harley Rally.

    More >>

  • Expansion in Florence County to create 700 new jobs

    Expansion in Florence County to create 700 new jobs

    Friday, May 19 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-05-20 02:24:38 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    The Florence County Council is moving forward with a multi-million dollar expansion project that will create more than 700 new jobs.

    More >>

    The Florence County Council is moving forward with a multi-million dollar expansion project that will create more than 700 new jobs.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly