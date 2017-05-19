Law enforcement amped up for Spring Harley Rally safety

Local and state law enforcement agencies added to their number of officers on the streets this week for the Spring Harley Rally.More >>
The Florence County Council is moving forward with a multi-million dollar expansion project that will create more than 700 new jobs.More >>
Andrew Beckwith improved to 8-1 for the season – 8-0 in Sun Belt games – but it was a two-run home run by his battery mate, Kyle Skeels, that proved to be the difference as #24 Coastal Carolina defeated Appalachian State 4-2 Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
An 8-year-old Bennettsville girl whose life was tragically cut short will be immortalized in the form of a playground.More >>
There is one week until the start of the Atlantic Beach Bikefest and Cultural Festival and crews are busy prepping for the activities scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A jury has acquitted the first of four teenagers to stand trial on murder charges in the slaying of a veteran and father of two.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
A Turkish man on board a Honolulu-bound flight tried to break into the cockpit Friday before being subdued by passengers and flight crew, who used duct tape, pillows and blankets to make sure he couldn't get out of his seat.More >>
