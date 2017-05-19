Police arrest fugitive wanted in connection with Myrtle Beach area shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect wanted in connection with an April shooting in the Myrtle Beach area has been arrested for attempted murder.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Donald Dewey Yates III, 19, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of third-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and failure to stop for a blue light.

He remained in jail Friday night under no bond.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers responded to an attempted murder call on April 29 in the area of Gumbo Limbo Lane and Forestbrook Road.

EMS personnel said the victim, who was dropped off by a gold-in-color SUV, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim said the suspect, who was driving a white car, pulled a gun out of his vehicle and opened fire at hers, striking her in the head, the report stated.

Shell casings were reportedly found at the corner of Gumbo Limbo Lane and Forestbrook Road.

The victim’s roommate told police they saw the suspect allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Myrtle Beach hotel, which was the reason for the shooting, according to the report.

Police showed the victim a picture of the suspect and she positively identified him, the incident report stated.

On Thursday, law enforcement tried to take the suspect into custody in the Bi-Lo parking lot on 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, according to a report. He allegedly drove down Little River Road and was arrested in the woods shortly thereafter after running from his vehicle.

