Expansion in Florence County to create 700 new jobs

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Council is moving forward with a multi-million dollar expansion project that will create more than 700 new jobs.

As of right now, the $79 million initiative is simply being called “Project Horseshoe.” According to county officials, the expansion is being done by an existing manufacturing company.

“We don’t to give anyone a reason not to do business here in Florence County. So if there is something we can do to assist them, particularly in existing business, we want to do it and we want to hear their proposal,” said Florence County Council Chairman Kent Caudle.

At Thursday’s county council meeting, the governing body passed a fee-in-lieu tax agreement with the developer.

“They essentially get a discount. Rather than 10 percent tax on their equipment, they get it at 6, so it’s a 40 percent discount on their equipment, which is substantial,” Caudle said.

As for the 700 new jobs, Caudle said they will happen over the course of the first year and not overnight.

“I’m sure they’ll use some of the local schools, tech schools and high schools to recruit the staffing and services, things like that,” he said.

The council must pass three readings before the project is official. The next one will take place during the county council meeting in June.

