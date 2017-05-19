PA man turns himself in for hit-and-run that injured woman in North Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Pennsylvania man turned himself in to police Friday for the hit and run in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning that left a woman with extensive injuries.

Derek William Dorman, 22, from Harding, PA, turned himself in to North Myrtle Beach Police at noon on Friday. He is charged with hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with great bodily injury.

The arrest warrant states that Dorman was driving on Duffy Street when he struck a pedestrian, causing her great bodily injury. Dorman failed to stop, remain at the scene, or contact authorities to provide information.

The victim sustained “multiple fractures of the leg requiring extensive surgery resulting in protected loss or impairment of a bodily member and possibly resulting in serious permanent disfigurement, as well as numerous other bone fractures,” the warrant states.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Linda Eleuteri was going for her morning walk when a car hit her from behind. A witness rushed to help and called 911.

“She has a broken wrist, broken ankle, they’ve done surgery and put in plates and screws. She has three broken ribs and a broken orbital bone that’s going to require surgery in the future.” said Randy Eleuteri, the victim’s son.

Another charge against Dorman is pending for use of a vehicle without consent.

