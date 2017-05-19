Former waitress accuses Thee New Dollhouse of secretly filming dressing room for porn site

A former waitress at Thee New Dollhouse in North Myrtle Beach, who was 18 years old when she worked there, has filed a lawsuit alleging she was video recorded without her knowledge in the dressing room for the purpose of selling the videos on the internet.More >>
A Pennsylvania man turned himself in to police Friday for the hit and run in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning that left a woman with extensive injuries. Derek William Dorman, 22, from Harding, PA, turned himself in to North Myrtle Beach Police at noon on Friday.More >>
On Friday, dozens of cyclist left Florence for a three day memorial ride honoring fallen first responders.More >>
At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning.More >>
Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action is being taken against them, according to a statement from the university released Friday.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn.More >>
