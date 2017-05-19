Former waitress accuses Thee New Dollhouse of filming dressing room for website without her consent

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A former waitress at Thee New Dollhouse in Atlantic Beach, who was 18 years old when she worked there, has filed a lawsuit alleging she was video recorded without her knowledge in the dressing room for the purpose of selling the videos on the internet.

According to the lawsuit filed on May 5, the woman, who is using the pseudonym Jane Doe, said Thee New Dollhouse posted the videos illegally for profit. Doe said she began working as a waitress in May 2016. The lawsuit states that she would enter club in her personal clothing, then change into the mandatory "cocktail waitress" uniform in the dressing room provided, at the direction of the club management.

In August, she asked a man using a laptop what he was doing in the dressing room. He told her he was working on the web cameras for "Thee Dollhouse Live," a website which currently allows users to view a livestream of the club's main stage.

An archived version of the website from June 2016 shows an option for paying "VIP" users to view a livestream of the dressing room.

The lawsuit states Doe had a reasonable expectation of privacy that was invaded. Doe seeks an award of punitive damages, in an amount to be determined by the jury, as a result of suffering “severe and permanent emotional distress, embarrassment, past and future medical expenses and loss of earning capacity."

