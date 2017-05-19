Memorial ride takes off from Florence for first time - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Memorial ride takes off from Florence for first time

On Friday, dozens of cyclist left Florence for a three day memorial ride honoring fallen first responders. (Source: South Carolina EMS) On Friday, dozens of cyclist left Florence for a three day memorial ride honoring fallen first responders. (Source: South Carolina EMS)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – On Friday, dozens of cyclists left Florence for a three-day memorial ride honoring fallen first responders.

Every year people get together for this ride and it’s launched from various cities across the state.

Last year’s ride took off from Greenville.

This is the first year the bicycle ride had taken off from the Pee Dee. A sendoff ceremony was held at the Floyd Conference Center on the campus of Carolinas Hospital System.

Each cyclist was assigned a first responder who passed during 2016 who they will honor during the ride.

“Anyone who works for the public knows that many times it’s think less. You just do your job because you are passionate about it. These are people who have given years of service to the community and this is a way of giving back to them and saying thank you, for your years of service and that you didn’t go unnoticed,” said Joe McColl, organizer for the event.

On the way cyclists will rest at EMS and fire stations. They will also make a notable stop at the Darlington Raceway.

Special addition to this yearly celebration, are former Florence County EMS technicians Tessie Odom and Josh Craig.

They were both injured last summer after investigators say a drunk driver plowed into their ambulance in Florence County.

“Easily they could have been a name on the back of a shirt. This year we get to celebrate life. We can see how precious it is. When we see them we know that life can go away quick. I have invited them to be a part of the kickoff just so we can recognize just how quick life is.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Memorial ride takes off from Florence for first time

    Memorial ride takes off from Florence for first time

    Friday, May 19 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-05-19 14:41:55 GMT
    On Friday, dozens of cyclist left Florence for a three day memorial ride honoring fallen first responders. (Source: South Carolina EMS)On Friday, dozens of cyclist left Florence for a three day memorial ride honoring fallen first responders. (Source: South Carolina EMS)

    On Friday, dozens of cyclist left Florence for a three day memorial ride honoring fallen first responders. 

    More >>

    On Friday, dozens of cyclist left Florence for a three day memorial ride honoring fallen first responders. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Driver killed in deadly single-car Florence wreck on I-95

    Driver killed in deadly single-car Florence wreck on I-95

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-05-19 13:52:38 GMT
    At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

    At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning.

    More >>

    At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    CCU: ‘No further action’ being taken against cheerleading team

    CCU: ‘No further action’ being taken against cheerleading team

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-05-19 13:52:15 GMT
    Profile image for the @CCUCheer4L Twitter account. (Source: Twitter)Profile image for the @CCUCheer4L Twitter account. (Source: Twitter)

    Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action is being taken against them, according to a statement from the university released Friday.

    More >>

    Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action is being taken against them, according to a statement from the university released Friday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly