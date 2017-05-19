Driver killed in deadly single-car Florence wreck on I-95 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

Driver killed in deadly single-car Florence wreck on I-95

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer

At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media) At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened at 7 a.m. at mile marker 153 in the northbound lane. Corporal Sonny Collins said a 2011 Toyota heading north ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken has not yet released the identities of the victims.

