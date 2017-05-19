Driver identified in deadly single-car Florence wreck on I-95

At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened at 7 a.m. at mile marker 153 in the northbound lane. Corporal Sonny Collins said a 2011 Toyota heading north ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Florence County Deputy Coroner Thomas Myers said Khalil Clark Secoya Jones, 21, of Philadelphia died at the scene. Jones was an active-duty service member of the United States Air Force, stationed at the Joint Base in Charleston and was on leave at the time of the wreck.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.