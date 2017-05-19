Driver identified in deadly single-car Florence wreck on I-95 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Driver identified in deadly single-car Florence wreck on I-95

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media) At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened at 7 a.m. at mile marker 153 in the northbound lane. Corporal Sonny Collins said a 2011 Toyota heading north ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. 

Florence County Deputy Coroner Thomas Myers said Khalil Clark Secoya Jones, 21, of Philadelphia died at the scene. Jones was an active-duty service member of the United States Air Force, stationed at the Joint Base in Charleston and was on leave at the time of the wreck. 

