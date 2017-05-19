Three teens injured in Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Three teenagers were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Godwin Heights community of Lumberton Thursday.

According to a Lumberton Police Department news release, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 13th Street. Two of the teenagers were reported to be in serious condition.

When the gunfire stopped, an off-duty officer saw a person running from the scene down Vance Drive carrying a handgun. That person and one other were arrested.

Jasean Rakeem McArn, 21, of Hope Mills, NC was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and conspiracy to commit murder.

Jaquan Quadrick McLellan, 19, of Lumberton, NC was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Bonds for each suspect was set at $1 million. More arrests are likely as the investigation continues. Contact LPD at 910-671-3845 with information.

