Man charged with attempted murder in connection with knife attack

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man who stabbed another person during a home invasion near Orangeburg was taken into custody this week.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office news release, Terry Hewitt, 31, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Officers responded to the home invasion on Jackson Quarters Drive early Sunday. The 61-year-old victim said a man he recognized knocked on his door around 5 a.m. Hewitt kicked in the door, shoving the victim to the floor and demanding food.

As the victim stood up, Hewitt swung at him, he said, and only when he noticed blood coming from his neck and seeing a knife in Hewitt’s hand did he realize he had been cut.

OCSO and a U.S. Marshals Task Force found Hewitt at a worksite near Columbia. He fled and led them on a brief chase before being apprehended.

“This man was taken off the streets through our cooperative effort with the US Marshals,” said Sheriff LeRoy Ravenell. “We’ve worked closely with them in the past and this time was no exception in our taking a dangerous individual off the streets.”

Thursday, bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date because of the possibility for a life-in-prison sentence with the first-degree burglary charge.

