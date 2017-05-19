Man charged with attempted murder in connection with knife attack

A man who stabbed another person during a home invasion near Orangeburg was taken into custody this week.More >>
North Myrtle Beach police are searching for a suspect after a woman was hit by a car on Duffy Street.More >>
After the original plans were shot down, the beach club taking the spot of Banditos on Ocean Boulevard is back in the game, with a new design getting the green light Thursday afternoon.More >>
A portion of 48th Avenue North near Pine Lake Drive will be closed for construction 12 days longer than expected, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in Lumberton Thursday night that resulted in injuries, according to Lumberton Police Capt. Terry Parker.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
Tempers flared early Friday morning in a face-to-face confrontation between monument protesters and supporters.More >>
Investigators have made an arrest in a shooting that killed three people and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital in Colleton County.More >>
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's bag and called police.More >>
WBTV's Sky3 was over the scene when the vehicle side-swiped another car, lost control and came to rest on the right side of the interstate.More >>
