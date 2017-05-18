Delayed construction project on 48th Avenue North makes some locals happy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A portion of 48th Avenue North near Pine Lake Drive will be closed for construction 12 days longer than expected, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.

The project is to remove decades-old underground sewage pipes and replace them with newer, larger ones. However, according to Myrtle Beach officials, when construction crews began digging underground, they found more pipes than they were expecting.

Furthermore, the pipes were very close together, which makes them harder to remove.

People who live near the construction site say they are actually thrilled with the delay, saying it has been slowing down traffic.

According to one homeowner, Dave Miller, many bikers and tourists use 48th Ave North as a shortcut to get from Robert M. Grissom Parkway to North Kings Highway.

"They don't live on these blocks, it's not their territory; they're just using it as a cut-through," said Miller.

He said this delay comes at the perfect time, and he and his neighbors actually encouraged the construction workers to slow down work.

Well, let's put it this way, every one of them was offered a beer if they could let it last past the end of bikers week," said Miller.

Construction was originally expected to be completed this coming Wednesday, but now isn't expected to be done until June 5.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.