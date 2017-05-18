New businesses, restaurants coming to Barefoot Landing

New businesses and restaurants are set to come to Barefoot Landing. (Source: Barefoot Landing website)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A number of new businesses are coming to Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach.

According to a press release, the upcoming merchants include: jewelry boutique Antica Murrina; The Towel Company, which offers Bohemian cotton beach towels; IQ Toys; and the coffee shop Café de Paris.

Then, coming in 2018 is a waterfront restaurant district called Dockside Village, which will feature Lucy Buffett’s Lulu’s, the release stated.

In addition, several renovation initiatives at Barefoot Landing are planned, while others are underway.

"Barefoot Landing has long been one of the most unique and popular shopping, dining and entertainment hubs along the Grand Strand, greeting millions of visitors each and every year," said Melissa Armstrong, marketing director at Burroughs & Chapin, parent company of Barefoot Landing. "We welcome these new experiences as we continue to enhance the natural beauty along with the character and charm of Barefoot Landing, creating an exceptional, one-of-a-kind shopping, dining and entertainment destination delivering excitement for all to enjoy.”

