North Myrtle Beach police searching for suspect in hit-and-run

One person was injured in a Wednesday hit-and-run on Duffy Street in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: Erin Edwards)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach police are searching for a suspect after a woman was hit by a car on Duffy Street.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Linda Eleuteri was going for her morning walk when a car hit her from behind. A witness rushed to help and called 911.

“She has a broken wrist, broken ankle, they’ve done surgery and put in plates and screws. She has three broken ribs and a broken orbital bone that’s going to require surgery in the future.” said Randy Eleuteri, the victim’s son.

Police are now searching for a driver. They say he was driving an older model, dark-colored compact car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

