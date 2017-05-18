Surfside Beach police arrest men accused of robbing victim at gunpoint in their home

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team say this weekend will be full of clear skies, as opposed to a washout. That means the weather will be perfect to take in one of the many events happening in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.More >>
Two Marion men were arrested for allegedly breaking into a Surfside Beach home Thursday morning and robbing the victim at gunpoint.More >>
After the original plans were shot down, the beach club taking the spot of Banditos on Ocean Boulevard is back in the game, with a new design getting the green light Thursday afternoon.More >>
Chances are residents didn't feel it, but there was an earthquake in South Carolina early Thursday morning.More >>
Parents across the United States owe $116 billion in child support, according to a 2016 preliminary report from the Office of Child Support Enforcement.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.More >>
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus police officer struck a suspect on Cusseta Road on Thursday.More >>
