Surfside Beach police arrest men accused of robbing victim at gunpoint in their home

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two Marion men were arrested for allegedly breaking into a Surfside Beach home Thursday morning and robbing the victim at gunpoint.

According to a press release from the Surfside Beach Police Department, Tyrese Pressley, 23, was charged with: first-degree burglary; criminal conspiracy; kidnapping; possession of a stolen handgun; unlawful carrying of a handgun; armed robbery; and possession of criminal tools.

Also arrested was Kymoze Bethea, 21, who was charged with: first-degree burglary; criminal conspiracy; kidnapping; possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting arrest; unlawful carrying of a handgun; armed robbery; and possession of criminal tools.

The two were arrested in connection with the early-morning robbery, which happened in the 500 block of Juniper Drive before 6 a.m. Thursday, the release stated.

According to the victim, the two suspects entered her home wearing masks, pointed a gun at her and robbed her of a handgun that was kept in the residence.

Police arrived at 6 a.m., and quickly began a search of the area.

“Officers immediately began tracking and pursuing the men who were running and trying to elude officers,” the release stated. “Within minutes, they found both suspects and were able to arrest them.”

