Small earthquake recorded in South Carolina Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Chances are residents didn't feel it, but there was an earthquake in South Carolina early Thursday morning.

The 2.2-magnitude quake struck about 50 miles northwest of Florence shortly after 2 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. Anything less than a 2 on the Richter Scale is considered a “micro” earthquake, and is rarely even felt.

Earthquakes aren't all that uncommon in the local region. Charleston had a devastating earthquake back in 1886 that was estimated to have a magnitude of 6.9 - 7.3. It caused 60 deaths and over $5 million in damage to buildings.

