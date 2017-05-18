Salt Air Jam, free concerts and Blue Crab Festival make for weekend family fun

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The WMBF First Alert Weather Team say this weekend will be full of clear skies, as opposed to a washout. That means the weather will be perfect to take in one of the many events happening in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Myrtle Beach Appreciation Days kick off Saturday, May 20 with a free concert. Join our military servicemen and women at Valor Park in The Market Common for the Patriotic Concert. The event begins at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.

Hands Across the Sand will take a stand against seismic testing and offshore drilling along the Atlantic Coast. Crowds will join hands to form lines along the beach in two "Hands Across the Sand" gatherings.

These events are among hundreds of synchronized events globally to raise awareness about the dangers of dirty fuels and to protect the Atlantic from offshore blasting and drilling for oil and gas. Those who are interested can join the cause on Saturday, May 20 at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Plyler Park in downtown Myrtle Beach.

In Florence, it's time for beer. The Eighth Annual Florence Beer Fest will be held Saturday, May 20 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Palmetto Peddlers in Florence. There will be several food vendors, live music and plenty of raffle and silent auction items. Proceeds from the event will go to local families and various local charities in the community. Tickets are $25 for one or $40 for two. They are on sale at both Micky Finn's locations and at the gate the day of the event. Those who are interested must be 21 and older to attend.

Share the culture, heritage and traditions of Greece at the 35th Annual Greek Festival at the Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church of Florence. The event is May 18 through May 21. The event will feature Greek music and live entertainment from a Greek dance troupe. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Check out one of the biggest festivals of the Grand Strand this weekend. The World Famous Blue Crab Festival is said to bring over 50,000 people. This is the 36th year for the festival, held in Little River. It will feature approximately 200 fine arts and crafts vendors, specialty food vendors, entertainment and a children’s area. The festival runs May 20 and May 21, from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, while children 12 and under are free.

In North Myrtle Beach, check out the East Coast Golf 2017 Salt Air Jam for Cystic Fibrosis. The music fundraiser benefits patients and families with loved ones living with cystic fibrosis. The concert admission is $30 and more than four performances are scheduled to take the stage at the Sandhills Bank Amphitheater at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex. Food vendors, beer and wine vendors, and others will be there.

Entertainers include,= Mister Fifties, Tim Clark Band, Trey Calloway, Edwin McCain, and more. Gates open at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

Also at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex, on Saturday, May 20, enjoy the patriotic sounds of the 3rd Annual Pops in the Park Concert: A Salute to America. The North Myrtle Beach Community Band will perform at the Sandhills Bank Amphitheater at 5:30 p.m. The concert is free and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.