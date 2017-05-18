FIRST ALERT: Gradual change to cooler and wetter weather pattern

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The stubborn weather pattern we've seen this week will gradually change to a cooler and wetter pattern as we head in to next week.

Tonight will once again be mild and mostly clear with temperatures dropping to between 65 and 70.

The final day of the work week will look and feel much the same way as it started - sunny and very warm. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will reach the lower to middle 80s, while inland areas once again climb to around 90. More of the same will continue into Saturday.

A much different weather pattern will begin to take shape from Sunday through the middle of next week as we transition from sunny and dry to cooler and damp at times.

Most of Sunday will remain dry, but a stray shower or thunderstorms will be possible by the late afternoon and evening.

Much higher rain chances arrive by Monday and a few rounds of showers and storms will be possible from time to time through the middle part of next week. Temperatures will drop back to more seasonable levels through next week as well.