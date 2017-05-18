Plans for new Ocean Boulevard beach club get the green light

The first look at the new shopping center coming to 21st Avenue North including a Burlington Coat Factory and Hobby Lobby. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

The plans given the stamp of approval from the community appearance board. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

The plans given the stamp of approval from the community appearance board. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After the original plans were shot down, the beach club taking the spot of Banditos on Ocean Boulevard is back in the game, with a new design getting the green light Thursday afternoon.

The chairman of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board used words like "dreadful" and "disappointing" when he laid eyes on the first set of plans for the beach club. It was a design that called for tropical modernism, but didn't deliver.

At the end of Thursday’s meeting, though, he saw what he called a "magnificent transformation."

“Everything that was wrong at our last meeting is right today, and they ought to be commended because it was a great joint effort,” said CAB chairman Larry Bragg.

He added that the beach club will be something all can all be proud of.

“Something that not only as a visitor, but a resident, is something I might enjoy and have a very good feeling about it just by walking past it,” Bragg said.

The beach club will be housed in the former Banditos location in the 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard, a portion of the beachfront highway Bragg thinks will finally be brought justice.

“The design, unfortunately, of Banditos just didn't work on the boulevard," he said.

Now, those walking by will get a very different feel.

“This, because of all the glass and all the balconies, yes I see it going from morning to midnight,” Bragg said.

The beach club will have several bars and restaurants inside to choose from. The developer, Brian Macho, said residents and visitors can expect a formal announcement of those tenants in the coming weeks.

It's a new concept Bragg believes is upping the standard for the future of Ocean Boulevard.

“It's a win-win all the way around," he said. "I think the city will be very pleased with it. I see in the future, when they show Myrtle Beach in advertising, that will be part of the design."

The Community Appearance Board also got the first look at the new shopping center on 21st Avenue going in the place of the old Philips Seafood.

That shopping center will include a Burlington Coat Factory, Hobby Lobby, Academy and outdoor dining options.

While the board commended the first effort and is excited about the big tenants, they did ask for some changes to ensure the future use of the shopping center, noting some of the initial plans gave it a "outdated shopping center look."

Bragg is confident the next set of plans they see will be much better.

“It was a valiant first effort but it needs a lot of work and the applicant agreed with that," he said. "They just wanted to have something to show us to go back and speak to prospective tenants for the future, but they will be back probably next meeting.”

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.