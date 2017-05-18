Federal gang investigation leads to four pleading guilty to drug conspiracy charges

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Four defendants pleaded guilty in federal court to participating in a drug conspiracy that operated in Charleston, Florence and Myrtle Beach.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Desman Earl Chestnut, 24, Matthew DeWitt, 27, and Stacy Cambas, 30, each pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Also, Timothy Singletary, 22, also pleaded guilty on May 4 to participating in this drug conspiracy. Their individual convictions could result in up to 20 years in prison.

The four defendants, while working with others, distributed heroin, cocaine and/or marijuana to customers in Florence and Myrtle Beach, the release stated.

Additionally, the investigation has targeted members of the Billie East Side Bloods – a set of the United Blood Nation – and others who formed an agreement to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in South Carolina, as well as trafficking in and possessing firearms to “advance the drug conspiracy,” according to the press release.

