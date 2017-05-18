SCHP looking for car involved in Marion County hit-and-run

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash. (Source: South Carolina Highway Patrol)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are seeking more information in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month that left a pedestrian seriously injured in Marion County.

According to a SCHP press release, the collision happened on May 14 at 4:25 a.m. on U.S. 501, about three miles east of Sellers near East Pines Road in Marion County.

The vehicle in question is a 2005 to 2009 Ford Fusion or Mercury Milan, and can be any color, the release stated.

According to the SCHP, the vehicle should be missing the right-side marker light/turn signal. It may also have a shattered right-side mirror.

Anyone with information should contact the SCHP at (843) 661-4705 or (800) 768-1505.

