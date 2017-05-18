Florence police seek suspect in April assault

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for this man in connection with an assault in Florence. (Source Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are searching for the suspect wanted in connection with an April assault.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, the assault happened on April 30 at the Walmart on South Irby Street. The suspect reportedly left the area in a grey Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372.

