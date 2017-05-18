Spring rally vendor permits issued in Horry County lowest in nearly 20 years

Four defendants pleaded guilty in federal court to participating in a drug conspiracy that operated in Charleston, Florence and Myrtle Beach.More >>
The biggest year for Spring Rally vendors was 2002 when there were more than 500 permits issued. Horry County gave out about 10 percent of 2002’s number this year at 51 vendor permits.More >>
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are seeking more information in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month that left a pedestrian seriously injured in Marion County.More >>
According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, the assault happened on April 30 at the Walmart on South Irby Street. The suspect reportedly left the area in a grey Chevy Impala.More >>
The victim who died after a vehicle crash on SC-22 near Conway Tuesday evening may have been held against her will by a man with a gun, according to the Horry County Police report.More >>
Officials say 18-year-old DeAllen Washington was arrested on Thursday afternoon by Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies. He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
One person has died in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.More >>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.More >>
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus police officer struck a suspect on Cusseta Road on Thursday.More >>
