Florence Police looking for suspect connected to assault at Walmart

The Florence Police department is looking for a suspect wanted for questioning in regard to an assault at the Walmart on South Irby Street on April 30.More >>
The victim who died after a vehicle crash on SC-22 near Conway Tuesday evening may have been held against her will by a man with a gun, according to the Horry County Police report.More >>
New information from the South Carolina Department of Education shows more than a third of the school buses on local roads are at least 21 years old.More >>
Agents arrested people were and a seized a large quantity of methamphetamine, along with other drugs, paraphernalia and U.S. currency during a raid Wednesday in the City of Georgetown.More >>
TripAdvisor released Thursday its top 50 domestic destinations for U.S. travelers this summer based on the greatest increase in seasonal hotel booking interest and the average one-week vacation costs for hotels and airfare.More >>
He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
