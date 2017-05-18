Florence Police looking for suspect connected to assault at Walm - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence Police looking for suspect connected to assault at Walmart

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
The suspect. (Source: Florence Police) The suspect. (Source: Florence Police)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police department is looking for a suspect wanted for questioning in regard to an assault at the Walmart on South Irby Street on April 30.

Police released an image of the suspect, who left the area in a grey Chevrolet Impala, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call FPD at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

