Police report: Teen killed in SC-22 crash may have been held against her will

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The victim who died after a vehicle crash on SC-22 near Conway Tuesday evening may have been held against her will by a man with a gun, according to the Horry County Police report.

Shemeria Smith, 19, had recently moved to the Myrtle Beach area from Alabama. She died Wednesday morning at 7:45 at Grand Strand Medical Center, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. She was injured in a car crash on Highway 22 near Conway Tuesday afternoon.

Before police arrived on scene of the crash Tuesday, they were notified by dispatch that Conway Police had a report of a woman being held against her will, and that the vehicle in that case, a Honda Accord with Alabama plates, was the same vehicle involved in the crash on SC-22. Dispatch also advised that the male occupant of the vehicle may have had a firearm. Police were advised that one person had been thrown from the car and was in the grass.

When police arrived, they found the vehicle, which did have an Alabama registration, had been damaged extensively, the report states. Smith, the passenger, had been transported to the hospital, and the driver, who is not identified in the report, was still in the vehicle when police arrived, but was then taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

On the roadway, there were items that appeared to be in the vehicle that were thrown out of the vehicle during the accident, the report states. South Carolina Highway Patrol also arrived at the scene. SCHP was advised by a police corporal that the crash was possibly caused by an intentional act. SCHP said they would document the accident.

Horry County Police’s Criminal Investigation Division responded and established a crime scene, closing off lanes with tape to preserve the scene. Detectives began gathering pertinent information, and a police K-9 searched the area for the possible firearm, but found none.

SCHP’s MAIT Team arrived and processed the scene, and the case was then transferred to Horry County Police’s CID.

