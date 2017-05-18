4 arrested; meth, cocaine, marijuana, pills seized in Georgetown raid

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Agents arrested people were and a seized a large quantity of methamphetamine, along with other drugs, paraphernalia and U.S. currency during a raid Wednesday in the City of Georgetown.

Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit began the long-term investigation into crack cocaine and meth distribution in 2016 as part of the intensified effort to combat drugs in the city and county, according to a news release from the DEU.

Agents obtained eight drug distribution arrest warrants for Vonti Simmons and Wanda Nunnery, and were able to track them to a motel in Georgetown, according to the release. Agents obtained a search warrant for the room, and with the help of Georgetown Police and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, executed the warrant Wednesday afternoon.

As a results of the search warrant, agents arrested Simmons and Nunney, along with Tyree Gasque and John Watson.

Inside the room, agents found a large quantity of meth, cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana ready for sale, the release states. Packaging materials, scales, and U.S. currency were also found during the raid.

Simmons and Nunnery were arrested on warrants for distribution of crack, distribution of cocaine, and two counts of distribution of controlled substances within one half-mile of a school or park.

All four are also being charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II pills and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances within one half-mile of a school or park.

Simmons’ charges are enhanced to “second offense” due to prior drug convictions, the release states.

In the release, Georgetown Police Chief Kelvin Waites extended his gratitude to those officers and citizens involved in Wednesday’s raid.

“We need more citizens to step up and assist law enforcement in the war against illegal drugs,” Chief Waites said, adding that he would also like to warn anyone that would consider using the City of Georgetown in the furtherance of the drug trade to “think twice”, because they will be identified, investigated, and arrested.

