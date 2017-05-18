Myrtle Beach ranks 22nd on TripAdvisor’s Top 50 Summer Hot Spots - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach ranks 22nd on TripAdvisor’s Top 50 Summer Hot Spots

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Myrtle Beach (Source: TripAdvisor)
Wildwood, NJ (Source: TripAdvisor)
Ocean City, NJ (Source: TripAdvisor)
Lake George, NY (Source: TripAdvisor)
Bar Harbor, ME (Source: TripAdvisor)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – TripAdvisor released Thursday its top 50 domestic destinations for U.S. travelers this summer based on the greatest increase in seasonal hotel booking interest and the average one-week vacation costs for hotels and airfare. Myrtle Beach ranked 22nd on that list.

According to a news release, 88 percent of more than 1,300 travelers surveyed plan to vacation this summer, up seven percent from last year. 91 percent will travel within in the U.S. and 71 percent will stay in a hotel. 49 percent will go to the beach and 44 percent will choose a city destination.

“TripAdvisor hotel pricing and airfare data show that U.S. travelers planning vacations to these popular destinations can save 40 percent on average when visiting during the least expensive summer week,” said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor. “Everyone wants to make the most of their travel budget and the Summer Vacation Value Report highlights when and where to save with great value hotels. Travelers can easily find the latest reviews and lowest prices on TripAdvisor when they pick the destination and hotel that’s right for them.”

Wildwood Crest, New Jersey topped the list. View the full list here:

1. Wildwood Crest, New Jersey

2. Ocean City, New Jersey

3. Lake George, New York

4. Bar Harbor, Maine

5. Ocean City, Maryland

6. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

7. Ogunquit, Maine

8. West Yellowstone, Montana

9. Montauk, New York

10. Cape May, New Jersey

11. Estes Park, Colorado

12. Traverse City, Michigan

13. Jackson, Wyoming

14. Virginia Beach, Virginia

15. Anchorage, Alaska

16. Lake Placid, New York

17. North Conway, New Hampshire

18. Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

19. Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

20. South Lake Tahoe, California

21. Newport, Rhode Island

22. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

23. Fort Walton Beach, Florida

24. Colorado Springs, Colorado

25. Branson, Missouri

26. Destin, Florida

27. Gulf Shores, Alabama

28. Hilton Head, South Carolina

29. Williamsburg, Virginia

30. Orange Beach, Alabama

31. Wilmington, North Carolina

32. Panama City Beach, Florida

33. Seaside, Oregon

34. Seattle, Washington

35. Pensacola Beach, Florida

36. Santa Cruz, California

37. Tybee Island, Georgia

38. Carlsbad, California

39. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

40. Laguna Beach, California

41. Portland, Oregon

42. Lincoln City, Oregon

43. Corpus Christi, Texas

44. South Padre Island, Texas

45. Boston, Massachusetts

46. San Diego, California

47. Galveston, Texas

48. Denver, Colorado

49. Salt Lake City, Utah

50. Avalon, California

