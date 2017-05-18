Darlington man arrested on burglary, larceny charges following search

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested following the burglary of a house and a search spanning at least two counties. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to a DCSO news release, Bobby Ray Wadlington, 32 of Darlington, was wanted in other jurisdictions for various offenses. He was wanted in connection with the burglary of a house that took place May 16 and led to a large search by DCSO and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

He is held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

