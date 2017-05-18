WATCH LIVE: At least 10 injured, 1 dead after speeding vehicle d - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: At least 10 injured, 1 dead after speeding vehicle drives into Time Square

(Source: WNBC) (Source: WNBC)

WNBC in New York is live at the scene where a speeding car drove through Times Square, killing at least one and injuring at least 10.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

FULL STORY: 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • 48th Avenue in Myrtle Beach remains closed for repairs

    48th Avenue in Myrtle Beach remains closed for repairs

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-05-18 15:51:02 GMT
    Work will continue on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lakes Drive, despite the contractor hoping to complete the project by late May. (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government)Work will continue on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lakes Drive, despite the contractor hoping to complete the project by late May. (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government)

    Work will continue on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lakes Drive, despite the contractor hoping to complete the project by late May. 

    More >>

    Work will continue on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lakes Drive, despite the contractor hoping to complete the project by late May. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: Three people killed in head-on collision identified

    UPDATE: Three people killed in head-on collision identified

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:44 AM EDT2017-05-18 14:44:11 GMT
    Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Dillon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. (Source: Google)Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Dillon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. (Source: Google)

    Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Dillon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Highway 38, about half a mile west of Westover Road, said Corporal Sonny Collins. One of the vehicles, which was traveling east, crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on while it was driving west.

    More >>

    Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Dillon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Highway 38, about half a mile west of Westover Road, said Corporal Sonny Collins. One of the vehicles, which was traveling east, crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on while it was driving west.

    More >>

  • WMBF Investigates: In the Classroom, Out of Pocket

    WMBF Investigates: In the Classroom, Out of Pocket

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:06 AM EDT2017-05-18 13:06:43 GMT
    (Source: AP Images)(Source: AP Images)

    Teachers deserve more. That’s the message you sent the day we told you Horry County School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo supported a raise for the board. You sounded off on Facebook, pointing out many local teachers are reaching into their own pockets to support education. Tune in to WMBF News Tuesday at 6 a.m. for the first part of in-depth investigation, "In the Classroom, Out of Pocket."

    More >>

    Teachers deserve more. That’s the message you sent the day we told you Horry County School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo supported a raise for the board. You sounded off on Facebook, pointing out many local teachers are reaching into their own pockets to support education. Tune in to WMBF News Tuesday at 6 a.m. for the first part of in-depth investigation, "In the Classroom, Out of Pocket."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly