48th Avenue in Myrtle Beach remains closed for repairs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Work will continue on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lakes Drive, despite the contractor hoping to complete the project by late May.

According to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page, the new expected completion date is June 5, due in part to water and sewer lines being closer together underground than anticipated.

A storm drain line was discovered and crews will replace decades-old pipes with new, larger ones.

