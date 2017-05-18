Mugshots of the Month - April 2017

Work will continue on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lakes Drive, despite the contractor hoping to complete the project by late May.More >>
Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Dillon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Highway 38, about half a mile west of Westover Road, said Corporal Sonny Collins. One of the vehicles, which was traveling east, crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on while it was driving west.More >>
Teachers deserve more. That’s the message you sent the day we told you Horry County School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo supported a raise for the board. You sounded off on Facebook, pointing out many local teachers are reaching into their own pockets to support education. Tune in to WMBF News Tuesday at 6 a.m. for the first part of in-depth investigation, "In the Classroom, Out of Pocket."More >>
Some teachers in Horry County aren’t willing to point out problems because they say they’re afraid to speak up.More >>
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office will host an American Red Cross blood drive Monday.More >>
6-year-old Kingston Frazier was found inside a stolen vehicle on a dead end road in Gluckstadt and his condition is unknown. We are working to get information from the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. No other details have been offered at this time.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Time Square during lunch time.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
