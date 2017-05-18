Darlington County Sheriff’s Office to host blood drive

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office will host an American Red Cross blood drive Monday.More >>
A summer job program could help your kids stay out of trouble. Horry County leaders are about to put it to the test to reduce crime where you live. It's a strategy to both help local teens find a productive way to spend their time and curb the violence in our area. The Horry County Violence Subcommittee hopes the surprisingly simple initiative creates lasting effects they've tried to create through other programs for years.More >>
Visual arts students from Lander University in Greenwood are creating sand sculptures in front of the Litchfield Inn on Norris Drive.More >>
A man followed the driver of a moped to his Myrtle Beach home and threatened to shoot him after the two were involved in a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Dillon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Highway 38, about half a mile west of Westover Road, said Corporal Sonny Collins. One of the vehicles, which was traveling east, crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on while it was driving west.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an amber alert for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. He is described as a black male, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighting about 40 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes. Fraizer was last seen this morning at about 1:15 at the Kroger at 4910 I-55 North in Jackson. He was seen in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry bearing a Mississippi license pla...More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Surveillance video shows one man pounce on the veteran while the other grabs his dog’s leash and runs off with her.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a six-year-old boy in Mississippi.More >>
A Republican Alabama legislator is drawing criticism from members across the aisle after an email was circulated Wednesday in the House referencing monkeys, a term considered by many to be a racist slur against African Americans.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a member of a logging crew discovered a body in Colleton County.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
