Darlington County Sheriff’s Office to host blood drive

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office will host an American Red Cross blood drive Monday. (Source: American Red Cross Facebook) The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office will host an American Red Cross blood drive Monday. (Source: American Red Cross Facebook)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office will host an American Red Cross blood drive Monday.

According to a DCSO news release, the blood drive will take place in the parking lot at the sheriff’s office at 1621 Harry Byrd Highway in Darlington from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

