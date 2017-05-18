Man threatens to shoot moped driver after road rage incident

A man followed the driver of a moped to his Myrtle Beach home and threatened to shoot him after the two were involved in a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man followed the driver of a moped to his Myrtle Beach home and threatened to shoot him after the two were involved in a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon.

According to an MBPD incident report, the victim was heading east on Mr. Joe White Avenue when he was nearly run off the road by a gold 2002 to 2005 GMC Sierra. The victim followed the Sierra to a convenience store on the corner of Mr. Joe White and Grey Street, where he and the man driving the Sierra argued.

An employee called police. The driver of the Sierra told them, “I just drove by him too close.”

Later, the victim was at his home in his front yard when the other man drove by slowly. The man stuck his hand out the window in the shape of the gun and said, “I’m going to shoot you, I got something for you,” before driving away.

