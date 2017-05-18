UPDATE: Three people killed in head-on collision identified

Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Dillon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. (Source: Google)

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Dillon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victims as David Berry, 79, of the Latta area, his grandson Philip Berry, 30, of Barton, MD and Jessica Brooks, 34, of Bennettsville. Each died of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Highway 38, about half a mile west of Westover Road, said Corporal Sonny Collins.

One of the vehicles, which was traveling east, crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on while it was driving west.

Two people inside the SUV were killed, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, according to officials.

All people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, said Corporal Collins.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

