UPDATE: Three people killed in head-on collision identified - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

UPDATE: Three people killed in head-on collision identified

By Jessica Cinardo, Executive Producer
Connect
Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Dillon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. (Source: Google) Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Dillon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. (Source: Google)

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Dillon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victims as David Berry, 79, of the Latta area, his grandson Philip Berry, 30, of Barton, MD and Jessica Brooks, 34, of Bennettsville. Each died of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Highway 38, about half a mile west of Westover Road, said Corporal Sonny Collins.

One of the vehicles, which was traveling east, crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on while it was driving west.

Two people inside the SUV were killed, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, according to officials.

All people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, said Corporal Collins.

The names of the victims are not yet available.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • 48th Avenue in Myrtle Beach remains closed for repairs

    48th Avenue in Myrtle Beach remains closed for repairs

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-05-18 15:51:02 GMT
    Work will continue on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lakes Drive, despite the contractor hoping to complete the project by late May. (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government)Work will continue on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lakes Drive, despite the contractor hoping to complete the project by late May. (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government)

    Work will continue on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lakes Drive, despite the contractor hoping to complete the project by late May. 

    More >>

    Work will continue on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lakes Drive, despite the contractor hoping to complete the project by late May. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: Three people killed in head-on collision identified

    UPDATE: Three people killed in head-on collision identified

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:44 AM EDT2017-05-18 14:44:11 GMT
    Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Dillon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. (Source: Google)Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Dillon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. (Source: Google)

    Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Dillon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Highway 38, about half a mile west of Westover Road, said Corporal Sonny Collins. One of the vehicles, which was traveling east, crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on while it was driving west.

    More >>

    Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Dillon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Highway 38, about half a mile west of Westover Road, said Corporal Sonny Collins. One of the vehicles, which was traveling east, crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on while it was driving west.

    More >>

  • WMBF Investigates: In the Classroom, Out of Pocket

    WMBF Investigates: In the Classroom, Out of Pocket

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:06 AM EDT2017-05-18 13:06:43 GMT
    (Source: AP Images)(Source: AP Images)

    Teachers deserve more. That’s the message you sent the day we told you Horry County School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo supported a raise for the board. You sounded off on Facebook, pointing out many local teachers are reaching into their own pockets to support education. Tune in to WMBF News Tuesday at 6 a.m. for the first part of in-depth investigation, "In the Classroom, Out of Pocket."

    More >>

    Teachers deserve more. That’s the message you sent the day we told you Horry County School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo supported a raise for the board. You sounded off on Facebook, pointing out many local teachers are reaching into their own pockets to support education. Tune in to WMBF News Tuesday at 6 a.m. for the first part of in-depth investigation, "In the Classroom, Out of Pocket."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly