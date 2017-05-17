Xfinity drivers test Darlington for first time

Story Courtesy of Dennis Worden

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – NASCAR XFINITY Series rookie drivers William Byron (JR Motorsports), Tyler Reddick (Chip Ganassi Racing), Cole Custer (Stewart-Haas Racing) and Daniel Hemric (Richard Childress Racing) tested on the high banks of Darlington Raceway for the first time on Wednesday.

All four drivers are scheduled to compete in the track’s XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 on Saturday, Sept. 2.

In his first appearance at the Lady in Black, Byron was excited about attempting to tame Darlington. Byron pilots the No. 9 Liberty University Chevrolet.

“This track is unlike any place we drive at,” Byron said. “We’re getting some laps in and trying to find speed in the car as we prepare for Labor Day weekend. It’s been a lot of fun here at Darlington with great weather. This is a tough place, but we’ll be ready to race when we come back in September.”

Reddick, driving the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, earned his Darlington Stripe early on during the test on Wednesday.

“I kind of got my Darlington Stripe a little earlier today, but we’re having a good test day regardless,” Reddick said. “Darlington is one of the iconic tracks in our sport so to be able to drive around here today is special and something I’m looking forward to racing at in September.”

The test session will continue on Thursday and is free and open to the public.