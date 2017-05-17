Marion woman pleads guilty to food stamp fraud

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina woman has been ordered to pay $65,900 after pleading guilty to Food Stamp fraud.

Brenda Gail Mendoza pleaded guilty on Wednesday to felony charges of fraudulent acquisition or use of food stamps in an amount greater than $10,000, according to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The offense carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or a fine of $5,000.

For nearly five years, Mendoza received $65,9000 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for which she was not entitled by failing to disclose to the Department of Social Services, as required, her correct household income on several SNAP eligibility and re-certification documents, the release added.

Mendoza was sentenced to eight years in the State Department of Corrections, provided that after one year of service, the balance of her sentence be suspended with probation for five years and restitution ordered in the amount of $65,900.

