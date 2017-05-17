Marion woman pleads guilty to food stamp fraud

NASCAR XFINITY Series rookie drivers William Byron (JR Motorsports), Tyler Reddick (Chip Ganassi Racing), Cole Custer (Stewart-Haas Racing) and Daniel Hemric (Richard Childress Racing) tested on the high banks of Darlington Raceway for the first time on Wednesday.More >>
A South Carolina woman has been ordered to pay $65,900 after pleading guilty to Food Stamp fraud.More >>
Some teachers in Horry County aren’t willing to point out problems because they say they’re afraid to speak up.More >>
Lake City police are in the midst of a manhunt for a suspect who threw a gun out of the window of their car as law enforcement tried to initiate a traffic stop.More >>
Visual arts students from Lander University in Greenwood are creating sand sculptures in front of the Litchfield Inn on Norris Drive.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A Republican Alabama legislator is drawing criticism from members across the aisle after an email was circulated Wednesday in the House referencing monkeys, a term considered by many to be a racist slur against African Americans.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >>
This is the photo that has garnered shares throughout the state.More >>
