Manhunt underway in Lake City for suspect who threw gun out of car during traffic stop

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Lake City police are in the midst of a manhunt for a suspect who threw a gun out of the window of their car as law enforcement tried to initiate a traffic stop.

According to Lake City Police Chief Kip Coker, the manhunt began on Davis Street Wednesday night after the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

A perimeter was established, a K9 unit was brought in and deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrived to offer assistance, Coker said.

He added the gun was recovered and police discovered the suspect’s car was loaded with tires and rims.

The vehicle’s tag reportedly did not match the car, according to the chief.

Law enforcement were still searching for the suspect at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.