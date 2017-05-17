Georgetown law enforcement capture burglary suspect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown law enforcement capture burglary suspect

Cicero Lambert (Source: GCSO) Cicero Lambert (Source: GCSO)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Following a public plea, a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, no bail has been set for Cicero Manuel Lambert, who remains in the Georgetown County Detention Center. 

Lambert was wanted in connection with a burglary on Sollie Circle after he was identified by the owner of the house. 

The homeowner told investigators he found the Lambert in his living room Sunday morning and asked what he was doing in his house.  

According to the release, the suspect allegedly said, “I was just looking for a cup of sugar.”

The deputy obtained his Department of Motor Vehicle information and the GCSO issued a request to the public on Tuesday to help locate Lambert. He was taken into custody a day later. 

