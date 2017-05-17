Georgetown police seek to find shoppers who left behind $100 at Walmart

Police are trying to reunite these two shoppers with $100 they accidently left behind at the Georgetown Walmart. (Source: Georgetown Police Department)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Here is a law enforcement story with a twist – the Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two Walmart shoppers who accidentally left behind some money at the self-check-out line.

According to information on the GPD’s Facebook page, the two were at the local Walmart on March 10. While checking out, they left behind $100.

The two were driving a small white SUV. Anyone who can identify the shopper and help reunite them with their lost cash should contact the GPD or have the couple contact authorities.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.