Georgetown police seek to find shoppers who left behind $100 at Walmart

Georgetown police seek to find shoppers who left behind $100 at Walmart

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Police are trying to reunite these two shoppers with $100 they accidently left behind at the Georgetown Walmart. (Source: Georgetown Police Department) Police are trying to reunite these two shoppers with $100 they accidently left behind at the Georgetown Walmart. (Source: Georgetown Police Department)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Here is a law enforcement story with a twist – the Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two Walmart shoppers who accidentally left behind some money at the self-check-out line.

According to information on the GPD’s Facebook page, the two were at the local Walmart on March 10. While checking out, they left behind $100.

The two were driving a small white SUV. Anyone who can identify the shopper and help reunite them with their lost cash should contact the GPD or have the couple contact authorities.

