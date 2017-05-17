Spring rally brings out bikers from all walks of life

A man and his dog turn out for the spring bike rally along the Grand Strand. (Source: WMBF News)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Grand Strand residents and visitors have probably noticed the familiar sounds of rumbling motorcycle engines that come every mid-May during the spring Harley rally.

In Murrells Inlet, anywhere from hundreds to thousands of people were walking around Wednesday evening, taking in the sights and sounds the area has to offer.

Amidst all the excitement was Tennessee Leather Outlet, a pop-up, gypsy business that travels across the country following various bike rallies.

Some, like the Tennessee Leather proprietors, are here for business. Many, though, are in the area simply for their love of motorcycles.

Scorpio Drake also adheres to the gypsy lifestyle. He and his dog, Titan, travel around the country, with everything they need on a motorcycle.

"I haven't owned anything but a motorcycle in about five-plus years, and literally I live on the motorcycle,” Drake said. “Everything I own is on here and I just travel around, anywhere I want."

Those survival items include a four-person tent, clothes, food, water and dog treats.

Tune into WMBF News at 11 for more on Drake’s and Titan’s story.

