In the Classroom, Out of Pocket: The Underlying Problem at Horry County Schools

Some teachers in Horry County aren’t willing to point out problems because they say they’re afraid to speak up.More >>
Some teachers in Horry County aren’t willing to point out problems because they say they’re afraid to speak up.More >>
Lake City police are in the midst of a manhunt for a suspect who threw a gun out of the window of their car as law enforcement tried to initiate a traffic stop.More >>
Lake City police are in the midst of a manhunt for a suspect who threw a gun out of the window of their car as law enforcement tried to initiate a traffic stop.More >>
Visual arts students from Lander University in Greenwood are creating sand sculptures in front of the Litchfield Inn on Norris Drive.More >>
Visual arts students from Lander University in Greenwood are creating sand sculptures in front of the Litchfield Inn on Norris Drive.More >>
Following a public plea, a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.More >>
Following a public plea, a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.More >>
The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two Walmart shoppers who accidentally left behind some money at the self-check-out line.More >>
The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two Walmart shoppers who accidentally left behind some money at the self-check-out line.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
Police say a male nurse sexually battered two women under anethesia at the clinic where he worked, and there may be more victims out there.More >>
Police say a male nurse sexually battered two women under anethesia at the clinic where he worked, and there may be more victims out there.More >>