Marion purse snatching suspects arrested in West Virginia

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Two men connected with a purse snatching earlier this month in Marion in which the victim was allegedly dragged by the suspects’ car have been arrested in West Virginia.

According to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie, the suspects are James Lowe and Zachery Cernuto, who both reside in West Virginia.

Marion police contacted authorities in West Virginia because the vehicle the suspects got away in had a WV license plate, Tennie said.

Both men allegedly admitted to authorities they committed the May 4 purse snatching at the Marion Walmart, according to Tennie.

According to online records from the Raleigh County, W. Va., Detention Center, both are being held on a $500,000 bond each for the charges they face there.

