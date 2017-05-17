FIRST ALERT: Remaining warm, eye on our next weather-maker

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Warm and increasingly humid weather will continue through the rest of this week before a cool down and risk of showers and storms arrives early next week.

Tonight will once again be very warm and a bit more humid. Temperatures will only drop into the lower 70s on the beach and the upper 60s inland.

The very warm weather will continue through the rest of the week, although the afternoon sea breeze will keep beach temperatures in the middle 80s, while temperatures in the Pee Dee reach to 90 or slightly higher each day. Humidity levels will gradually start to ramp up by the end of the week and into the weekend.

By early next week, a cold front will slowly approach and move through the Carolinas. As it does so, the risk of showers and storms will begin to increase with highest likelihood coming on Monday. Temperatures will begin to drop as well, returning to more typical May levels.