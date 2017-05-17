FIRST ALERT: Remaining warm, eye on our next weather-maker

The first Operation Fun was held in 1951 for a week at Camp Chickagami at White Lake. It was then moved to its current home at Camp Monroe in 1959.More >>
Those tasked with keeping boaters safe on the water say this year is off to a dangerous start.More >>
Two men connected with a purse snatching earlier this month in Marion in which the victim was allegedly dragged by the suspects’ car have been arrested in West Virginia.More >>
Some good Samaritans came to the rescue of a large leatherback turtle stuck on a sandbar in Murrells Inlet.More >>
A 67-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning, and the vehicle fled the scene of the accident, according to a North Myrtle Beach spokesman.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
The Principal of James B. Edwards Elementary School in Mount Pleasant plans to resign from his position in June, according to a letter received by the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees.More >>
The Charleston County School District issued a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to a Mount Pleasant elementary school principal's controversial resignation letter.More >>
This is the photo that has garnered shares throughout the state.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
